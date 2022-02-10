Mum running London Marathon after four miscarriages

A mum from Lowestoft is training to run this year's London Marathon and raising money for an issue close to her heart.

Katie Warnes, 39, had four miscarriages before giving birth to her daughter Evelyn Sofia Bleu on March 6, 2020.

She is now looking to raise awareness around miscarriages and is encouraging women to talk about the topic which is often considered 'taboo'.

Katie will be running to fundraise for Tommy's Charity. - Credit: Supplied

Miss Warnes is raising money for Tommy's Charity, the UK's largest charity that carries out research into the causes of miscarriages, stillbirths and premature death.

"Not only am I doing the marathon to raise money, I am also encouraging other women to speak out if they experience miscarriage," Miss Warnes said.

"Tommy's Charity is doing a lot to raise awareness and research around the reasons for multiple cases of miscarriage, as was the case for me.

"It means so much to me to be helping a valuable cause. If I can help just one person I know I will have made a difference."

Miss Warnes has slowly been training herself up for the marathon and is currently doing park runs after not running since giving birth to her two-year-old daughter in 2020.

"The support so far from friends, family and the community has been fantastic," she said.

"Most friends and family thought I was mental to train up for a marathon.

"But I will have lots of people to support me there who I will need to encourage me on."

Miss Warnes advice to women who keep having miscarriages is to not give up trying.

She said: "Don't give up even if it seems like you will never get there.

"I used to think that I would never give birth to a baby after all four of my miscarriages.

"We had never got to the heartbeat stage of a scan before and when this happened with Evelyn it was just the best feeling ever.

"She has turned into the loveliest bundle of joy and we are so thankful."

People can donate to Katie's fundraiser here where her target is raising £2,000.