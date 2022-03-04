Concerns raised for missing 26-year-old from Lowestoft

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a missing 26-year-old woman from Lowestoft.

Police are appealing for help to trace Shannon Holder who was last seen in Lowestoft at 9am on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Shannon is white, 5ft 4in tall, with blonde shoulder length hair.

Officers are concerned for Shannon and are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information as to where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD SC-04032022-132.