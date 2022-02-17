What on earth is it? Woman finds mystery object on beach

The interesting find was discovered on Pakefield Cliffs in 2020. - Credit: Supplied

A 78-year-old woman who found an unusual object near the beach may have finally found out what it is after a two-year hunt.

Janet Ellis was walking her dog along Pakefield Cliffs during the first lockdown in 2020 when she discovered what resembled a shell on the floor.

She has searched high and low for information on the mystery item since, without joy.

But experts now think it may be a rare harbour seal's skull.

Janet Ellis has lived in Pakefield for almost 50 years. - Credit: Supplied

Mrs Ellis, who has helped raise more than £360,000 over 22 years alongside friend Zoiya Cole for cancer research, said she had "never seen anything like it before".

She said: "I wondered if a dog had picked it up off the beach and wandered up the cliffs with it.

"I picked it up and thought it looked a bit like a face. It had what looked like tusks or horns.

"I decided to take it home because I wanted to try and find out more about it."

Over the past two years, Mrs Ellis consulted various museums and even the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food for answers.

And she even went to a nearby pub and spoke to fishermen - with one offering to buy it from her.

Mrs Ellis said she decided to keep it in an old ice cream carton in her garden - much to her husband's annoyance.

She added: "He keeps threatening to throw it in the bin and I say 'don't you dare!'

"I'll have a think about what to do with it now. I might think about putting it in a museum because I'd love for others to see it."

Dr David Waterhouse, senior curator of natural history at Norwich Castle. - Credit: Supplied

But Dr David Waterhouse, senior curator of natural history at Norwich Castle, believes Mrs Ellis' discovery is part of the skull of a harbour seal.

"It's the partial skull of a seal which is uncommon along the East Anglian coastline.

"They are often found like this because there’s a thin, weak-point across the top of the skull where the nasal bones pinch in above the eye socket.

"Losing the front of the skull like this makes it look rather odd and alien if you’ve never seen one before."