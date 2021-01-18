Woman's four stone weight loss success despite global pandemic

Published: 6:00 PM January 18, 2021

A 23-year-old has lost over four-and-a-half stone over the last 12 months, despite the global pandemic.

Like many, Charlotte Read started the new decade with a resolution to lose weight, unaware of the hurdles that would be thrown in her way.

Having struggled with her weight for a number of years, including feeling hungry and deprived when attempting to lose weight, Ms Read joined her local Slimming World group in Kirkley, Lowestoft.

Charlotte Read lost 4st 9lbs during 2020. - Credit: Slimming World

She said: "I was gaining weight so rapidly I was constantly having to buy new clothes.

"At my heaviest I had no motivation to do anything. I felt tired, slugging and got breathless so easily, sometimes to the point where my chest began to hurt.

"Emotionally, I was so unhappy. I had no self-confidence and my self-esteem was at an all time low.

"I was really nervous and apprehensive about walking into the group that first time, but I figured there would be lots of new people joining the group in January and hoped I'd be able to blend into the background and not have to speak to anyone.

"I got such a warm welcome and I soon realised I was in a safe and happy environment."

Backed by her group, the 23-year-old "hasn't looked back" and has now lost 4st 9lb in 12 months.

As well as eating healthier with Slimming World's Food Optimising plan, she also joined her local parkrun and now uses her daily exercise time to walk her dog.

One year on, and Ms Read is now running her own Slimming World group in Lowestoft as a consultant.

She said: "It's not a diet, just a healthy way of eating that I know I can keep up for the rest of my life.

"I might have lost weight but I've gained so much more. I feel happier, healthier and have loads more confidence.

"I can't believe the difference in me in just 12 months, and neither can my family and friends.

"I want to inspire and motivate even more people in my local community to come along and embrace the easiest, most effective and supportive way to lose weight."

To find out more about Ms Read's new Lowestoft group, call or message on 07488 559 997.