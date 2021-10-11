Searches continue after police cordon off woodland near beach

Published: 4:25 PM October 11, 2021

Emergency services at Gunton after personal items were found in a wooded area near to North Beach, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Police are continuing to carry out searches of an area of woodland after personal items were found.

Officers sealed off a wooded area near to the beach at North Denes, in Lowestoft, after a member of the public made the discovery.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed enquiries were ongoing.

They said: "Officers are currently carrying out an investigation in a wooded area near North Denes beach, Lowestoft.

"Police were called at 8:15pm on Saturday, October 9, to concerns relating to a number of personal items found by a member of the public.

"A police scene is in place whilst further enquiries are carried out."

Officers remain at the scene while enquiries are being carried out.

Anyone with information about the items should contact officers at Suffolk Police on 101.