Rugby club steps up and provides bus service to vaccination centres

Published: 11:33 AM February 11, 2021

Two club volunteers with a passenger from Kessingland being taken to the Reydon vaccination centre. - Credit: Lowestoft and Yarmouth Rugby Club

A local rugby club has stepped up to the mark and is helping those who are vulnerable in the community get their coronavirus vaccines.

With all of Lowestoft and Yarmouth Rugby Club's activities at Gunton Park being suspended due to coronavirus, the club is supporting the community by offering a minibus service.

The twice weekly bus service for north Lowestoft which usually runs is currently out of action so the club has offered its services to East Suffolk Council to help provide transport to and from the vaccination centres at Oulton Broad, Kirkley and Reydon.

Operating under the direction of BACT Community Transport, the minibus service has been popular in the area.

The minibus is staffed by two club volunteers for each trip and available to support the roll out program seven days a week.

A club spokesman said: “We have the facility of the minibus and a strong volunteer group to operate it and so switching to help out in this way while the regular service is halted seems a natural thing for a community based club to do.”