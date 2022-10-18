Major search for swimmer launched after 'unattended pile of clothing' found

Live

The Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat, Patsy Knight, responded to the late night call out. - Credit: Mick Howes

A major sea and shoreline search has been launched after a swimmer was reported missing off the Suffolk coast.

The UK Coastguard co-ordinated the multi-agency search for a swimmer who is understood to have gone into the sea at Southwold at 3pm on Monday, October 17.

An unattended pile of clothing is believed to have been found at a beach hut.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said that they received a 999 call "just before 6.20pm last night" (17 October) reporting an "overdue swimmer from Southwold."

The search initially involved the volunteer crews of RNLI lifeboats from Southwold and Lowestoft, together with local Coastguard Rescue Teams and Suffolk Police.

They were later joined by a RNLI lifeboat from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.

The spokesman for HM Coastguard added: "Lowestoft, Aldeburgh, Gorleston, Shingle Street, Winterton and Bacton Coastguard rescue teams, lifeboats from Lowestoft, Gorleston and Southwold, two coastguard helicopters, Suffolk Police and the East of England Ambulance Service were all sent to the scene.

With the first crews called out just before 7pm last night (Monday), a spokesman for RNLI Lowestoft lifeboat said: "A Coastguard Rescue Helicopter flew from Lydd in Kent to take part in the search.

"The extensive night-time search - using searchlights - was carried out along the coast between Lowestoft and Southwold.

“Each lifeboat was given its own search pattern to cover as much of the area as possible.”

The helicopter was stood down before 1am when the initial search, lasting over six hours, didn’t produce any sightings.

The lifeboat crews continued the search, but both Lowestoft and Gorleston lifeboats had returned to their moorings at 4am according to the Marine Traffic website.

As of 8am this morning (Tuesday), Southwold's inshore lifeboat is currently out at sea - according to the Marine Traffic website - with the search believed to be continuing.