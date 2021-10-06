Man in 30s airlifted to hospital after accident near Lowestoft
- Credit: Simon Parker
A man in his 30s was airlifted to hospital following a serious incident near Lowestoft.
The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at 1.09pm on Saturday, October 2 after the man was injured near Lowestoft.
The Anglia One helicopter was scrambled as it landed close to the scene on a beach.
They assisted the EEAST team with the man in his 30s who had suffered an "accidental injury," according to paramedics.
A spokesman for the air ambulance said: "Doctor Maria Kratz and critical care paramedic Sam Sweeney gave the patient a full assessment, splinted his injuries and packaged him for transport to hospital.
"He was flown to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for further treatment."
