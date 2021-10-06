News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Man in 30s airlifted to hospital after accident near Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:08 AM October 6, 2021   
The East Anglian Air Ambulance responded man suffered accidental injury

The East Anglian Air Ambulance responded after a man suffered an accidental injury. - Credit: Simon Parker

A man in his 30s was airlifted to hospital following a serious incident near Lowestoft.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at 1.09pm on Saturday, October 2 after the man was injured near Lowestoft.

The Anglia One helicopter was scrambled as it landed close to the scene on a beach.

They assisted the EEAST team with the man in his 30s who had suffered an "accidental injury," according to paramedics.

A spokesman for the air ambulance said: "Doctor Maria Kratz and critical care paramedic Sam Sweeney gave the patient a full assessment, splinted his injuries and packaged him for transport to hospital.

You may also want to watch:

"He was flown to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for further treatment."

Most Read

  1. 1 600 tonnes of 'unflushable' waste clogs up drains and sewers
  2. 2 Pub welcomes pizza company offering 'awesome' food for Lowestoft
  3. 3 Gull Wing costs 'within £145m budget' as project added to risk register
  1. 4 Former police officer struck colleague on backside with coat hanger
  2. 5 Firefighters rescue cat trapped in car engine bay in Lowestoft
  3. 6 Two mopeds found abandoned in Lowestoft
  4. 7 Boat firm set to launch spooky Halloween harbour tours
  5. 8 James Paget treating 20 patients with coronavirus
  6. 9 Sinking charity kayaker 'pulled from the water' by lifeboat crew
  7. 10 New high school head expresses 'delight' at new role
East Anglian Air Ambulance
East of England Ambulance Service
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Craig Rivett East Suffolk Council former Post Office Lowestoft

East Suffolk Council

Scheme to restore former Post Office could 'bring historic building back...

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Family and friends have created a naked calendar for Jack Harper to raise funds for his treatment trials for cancer.

Gallery

Naked calendar to raise money for loving father battling rare cancer

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The Banksy artwork on the corner of London Road North and Regent Road in Lowestoft. 

Work starts to convert empty Lowestoft store featuring Banksy mural

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court

Lowestoft couple deny abusing two children

Jane Hunt

person