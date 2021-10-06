Man in 30s airlifted to hospital after accident near Lowestoft

Published: 10:08 AM October 6, 2021

The East Anglian Air Ambulance responded after a man suffered an accidental injury. - Credit: Simon Parker

A man in his 30s was airlifted to hospital following a serious incident near Lowestoft.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at 1.09pm on Saturday, October 2 after the man was injured near Lowestoft.

The Anglia One helicopter was scrambled as it landed close to the scene on a beach.

They assisted the EEAST team with the man in his 30s who had suffered an "accidental injury," according to paramedics.

A spokesman for the air ambulance said: "Doctor Maria Kratz and critical care paramedic Sam Sweeney gave the patient a full assessment, splinted his injuries and packaged him for transport to hospital.

"He was flown to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for further treatment."