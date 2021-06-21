News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Man airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency in Southwold

Mark Boggis

Published: 6:21 PM June 21, 2021   
The air ambulance was called to Southwold after a man suffered a medical emergency.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was called following reports someone had suffered a medical emergency in Southwold.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust and the air ambulance were called out at 11.35am on Saturday, June 19.

The Anglia One helicopter landed close to the scene "on a grassy area," according to EAAA, as they assisted the EEAST team.

A spokesman for the East Anglian Air Ambulance said: "Anglia One was tasked to Southwold to assist EEAST with a man in his seventies who suffered a medical emergency.

"Pilots Steve Norris and Robin Newell landed the helicopter on a grassy area close to the scene. 

"Doctor Guy Ohringer and critical care paramedic Sam Sweeney gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced pre-hospital care. 

"The man was then flown to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment." 

