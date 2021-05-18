Man in 30s airlifted to hospital following serious fall

Published: 11:09 AM May 18, 2021 Updated: 11:24 AM May 18, 2021

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called out after a man suffered a serious fall. PHOTO: Simon Parker - Credit: Simon Parker

A man in his 30s was airlifted to hospital following a serious fall.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out just after noon on Saturday, May 15 after the man had fallen near Southwold.

The Anglia One helicopter was landed close to the scene as they assisted the EEAST team with the man in his 30s who had suffered an "accidental injury," according to paramedics.

A spokesman for the air ambulance said: "Doctor Jim Flatt and critical care paramedic Sam Sweeney gave the patient a full assessment and delivered advanced A and E care at scene, including splinting the patient's injury.

"He was then flown to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment."