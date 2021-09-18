Breaking
Man arrested on suspicion of firearms offences in Lowestoft
- Credit: Mick Howes
A man has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after an incident in Lowestoft on Saturday afternoon (September 18).
London Road South was partially closed on Saturday while police dealt with the situation, and a 38-year-old man was arrested at around 1.45pm.
He has been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
There were no reported injuries during the incident.
A number of police units, including armed officers, attended the scene.
London Road South has now reopened and as of 2pm the response was winding down, with some police vehicles leaving the scene.
Some officers remain in attendance as investigations continue.
Earlier this afternoon, people inside the KFC in London Road South were told to stay indoors.
Speaking at 12.45pm, a woman inside the restaurant who did not wish to be named said: "I can see three armed police standing by a car plus one police officer with a dog also standing there."
Most Read
- 1 Historic Lowestoft pub transformed as new seafood restaurant opens
- 2 Major Lowestoft road partially closed due to police incident
- 3 A146 closed after crash near Worlingham
- 4 A47 set for two weeks of roadworks from Monday
- 5 Confiscation hearing adjourned for North sea jet ski drug smugglers
- 6 Unique 'upside down' home with panoramic views is for sale
- 7 Smokehouse welcomes arrival of new fish smoking kiln - by crane
- 8 Man arrested on suspicion of firearms offences in Lowestoft
- 9 New £9m school building opened by children's commissioner
- 10 Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home