Man arrested on suspicion of firearms offences in Lowestoft

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:27 PM September 18, 2021    Updated: 2:31 PM September 18, 2021
Police have been called to London Road South in Lowestoft.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after an incident in Lowestoft on Saturday afternoon (September 18).

London Road South was partially closed on Saturday while police dealt with the situation, and a 38-year-old man was arrested at around 1.45pm.

The scene on London Road South in Lowestoft.

He has been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.  

A number of police units, including armed officers, attended the scene.

London Road South in Lowestoft is partly closed due to an incident near KFC. 

London Road South has now reopened and as of 2pm the response was winding down, with some police vehicles leaving the scene.

Some officers remain in attendance as investigations continue.

Earlier this afternoon, people inside the KFC in London Road South were told to stay indoors.

Police on London Road South in Lowestoft.

Speaking at 12.45pm, a woman inside the restaurant who did not wish to be named said: "I can see three armed police standing by a car plus one police officer with a dog also standing there."

London Road South in Lowestoft is partly closed due to a police incident. 

