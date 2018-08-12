News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Man charged after cash and jewellery are stolen from houses

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:07 PM August 12, 2018    Updated: 10:13 PM October 10, 2020
A man has been charged in connection with burglaries in Lowestoft and Brampton. Picture: Archant Library

A man has ben charged in connection with two burglaries during which cash and jewellery were stolen.

The first incident happened on Thursday, July 26, at a house on Commercial Road in Lowestoft, where entry was gained via an insecure front door while the owners were outside.

The second burglary was on Wednesday, August 1, at a property on Moll's Lane in Brampton, where entry was gained via an insecure window.

Michael Bramble, of no fixed abode, was arrested by detectives investigating the burglaries on Thursday, August 9, and taken into custody for questioning.

The 22-year-old was subsequently charged with two counts of burglary and released on bail to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, August 29.

