Family rush to rescue partially blind man who fell at level crossing

Ann-Marie Doggett and her sons Charlie-Zane and Logan rushed to the aid of a man who had fallen at a level crossing in Oulton Broad - Credit: Google/Ann-Marie Doggett

A mum and her two young sons have been thanked for their quick reactions after a partially blind man fell onto train tracks at a crossing near Lowestoft.

Ann-Marie Doggett was travelling along Bridge Road in Oulton Broad on Friday evening (August 19) when her son saw the incident.

The man, believed to be aged 69, had been walking with his guide dog to catch a train back to Norwich when he fell and badly gashed his hand and was unable to get back up.

That was when Ms Doggett, 42, and her sons, Charlie-Zane, 11, and Logan, 9, quickly pulled over and ran to his aid.

Ann-Marie Doggett with her husband, Greg, and their sons Charlie-Zane and Logan - Credit: Ann-Marie Doggett

Mrs Doggett, from Oulton Broad, said: "I was scared that a train was about to come.

"So I threw my keys and phone to the side and desperately tried to pull the man but he was too heavy for me.

"Luckily more people came to help but I noticed there was blood everywhere and a massive open gash on his palm.

"In the end, it took about three of us to get him back up"

With his hand still pouring with blood, Mrs Doggett's son Charlie-Zane offered his shirt to wrap the wound until help came.

But when she called the ambulance they were told it would be a six-hour wait.

"The wound wouldn't stop the bleeding," she said. "It was horrendous and his poor guide dog was licking the blood from his legs and arms but the boys were trying to calm it down.

A partially sighted man fell onto train tracks at the level crossing in Oulton Broad. - Credit: Google

"I was about to take him to A&E when I noticed two paramedics running towards me. Thankfully someone had flagged them down for us."

Mrs Doggett gave the man her contact details and he was taken to the James Paget where he was treated for his hand, which needed stitches.

Then, on Sunday, Mrs Doggett received an email.

The man wrote: "I really can’t thank you enough for coming to my aid on Friday night.

Ann-Marie Doggett and her sons Charlie-Zane (middle) and Logan (left) - Credit: Ann-Marie Doggett

"If hadn’t been for your help, I would’ve been in a much worse state.

"You have two wonderful sons. Please thank them for looking after and reassuring Naylor my guide dog."

Ms Doggett added: "I was so relieved to hear that he was okay.

"I am also super proud of my boys. They were so calm and they were so sweet with the man and his dog. They even got stickers from the paramedics."