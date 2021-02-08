News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man suffers serious head and spinal injuries in A47 crash

Reece Hanson

Published: 11:35 AM February 8, 2021   
Rackham's Corner

Police were called to a crash at Rackham's Corner on the A47 on Friday night (February 5). - Credit: Google Maps

A man was rushed to hospital with serious head and spinal injuries following a crash on Friday night.

Suffolk Police have appealed for witnesses to the single car crash on the A47 between Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth at Corton.

A red Honda Civic crashed at Rackham's Corner at around 10pm on February 5.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "As a result of the collision, on man, aged in his 30s, sustained serious head and spinal injuries and damage to his knee, but is in a stable condition in hospital."

Another man was also hospitalised following the crash, while a third man was also in the car.

Officers have urged any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference SC-05022021-414.

