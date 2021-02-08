Man suffers serious head and spinal injuries in A47 crash
- Credit: Google Maps
A man was rushed to hospital with serious head and spinal injuries following a crash on Friday night.
Suffolk Police have appealed for witnesses to the single car crash on the A47 between Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth at Corton.
A red Honda Civic crashed at Rackham's Corner at around 10pm on February 5.
A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "As a result of the collision, on man, aged in his 30s, sustained serious head and spinal injuries and damage to his knee, but is in a stable condition in hospital."
Another man was also hospitalised following the crash, while a third man was also in the car.
Officers have urged any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference SC-05022021-414.