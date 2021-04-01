Man to run marathon for MS Society in dad's memory

Published: 12:05 PM April 1, 2021

Richard (front) will embark on the London Marathon in memory of his dad. - Credit: Richard Daws

A man is set to embark on the London Marathon this year in memory of his dad who passed away in 2010.

Richard Daws' dad Stephen Daws was diagnosed with primary progressive MS which affects 10 to 15 per cent of people diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

This is a progressive form of MS, meaning symptoms gradually get worse over time.

Stephen Daws passed away with primary progressive MS in 2010 - Credit: Richard Daws

In his dad's memory, Mr Daws, 35, from Pakefield, will be running the marathon in October and raising funds for the MS Society.

Richard has close family in Lowestoft, including his mum and two sisters, one brother, fiancé and two children Ellie, 10 and Ava, 2, both of whom never met their grandad.

Mr Daws said: "Dad suffered from primary progressive MS for 15 years and was first diagnosed in his 40s.

"He sadly passed away in 2010 and there is currently no cure for MS.

"I was selected by the MS Society to run in London in October and raise money for the society and this is just such a great opportunity."

Whilst the immune system normally protects people by fighting off infection, MS attacks nerves in the body by mistake.

Mr Daws said: "It is important to raise awareness that MS can affect different people in many different ways.

"Dad was just 55 when he passed away in 2010 and MS can affect anyone at any age."

Mr Daws said the support from people and businesses in the community has been second to none.

He said: "I have a raffle going on May 1 and I have had an amazing response from local businesses especially considering the current circumstances."

Mr Daws will run the London Marathon on October 3 of this year.

He is set to undergo an 18-week training period at the end of July and is aiming for a timing of three and a half hours which he will have to balance alongside his job as a facilities and compliance manager for The Norse Group.

Mr Daws said: "I just want to keep my dad's memory alive since his death in 2010."

You can donate to Richard's JustGiving page here and you can also follow his marathon journey on his Facebook page here.