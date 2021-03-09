Man and two cats rescued from flat blaze

Published: 4:01 PM March 9, 2021

It happened on Spexhall Way in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

A man and two cats were rescued by fire fighters after a blaze at a flat.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to a flat fire on Spexhall Way, Lowestoft, at about 2am on Tuesday.

One crew from Lowestoft North and two from Lowestoft South fire station used a ladder to rescue one person and two cats from a flat.

It took about half an hour to put the fire out.

Mobilised at 01:59 with two pumps from @LowestoftSouth to flat #fire, persons reported in Spexhall Way, #Lowestoft. 1 persons rescued via 9m ladder. 2 BA, 1 hosereel in use. And two cats rescued too... @SuffolkFire @LowestoftPolice @EastEnglandAmb pic.twitter.com/4QYPT7TyV4 — North Lowestoft Fire Station (@NthLowestoft16) March 9, 2021

A spokesman for the service confirmed that the cause of the fire is not yet known by the service and they are working to investigate this.

The spokesman said: "Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended a flat fire at Spexhall Way in Lowestoft in the early hours of this morning where one person was rescued from the property.

"Crews were quick to arrive and were able to bring the fire under control and extinguish it.

"All three emergency services attended and the resident was assessed at the scene for light smoke inhalation and handed over into the care of the ambulance service.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be finalised.

"Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service are working closely with other emergency services to confirm the cause of the fire and to the support the resident."

The East of England Ambulance Service was also present at the incident to attend to one patient who they treated at the scene of the blaze.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: "I can confirm that EEAST responded to an emergency call shortly after 2am regarding an incident on Spexhall Way, Lowestoft.

"We sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene.

"One patient was treated on scene but was not conveyed to hospital."

Police were also at the scene and have confirmed that there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the flat fire.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Police said: "Police were contacted by fire at 2am and attended the scene in Spexhall Way, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances."