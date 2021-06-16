Event showcases year that 'the lights came back on' in coastal town

Published: 11:42 AM June 16, 2021

It was one of the most memorable years in the history of a coastal town.

And a special show will take on extra significance this weekend as it becomes the "first event with a live element" to take centre stage at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft in some 15 months.

Lowestoft 1945: The Year The Lights Came Back On will reflect on how the town looked at the end of the wartime blackout more than 75 years ago.

Postponed from its 2020 showing to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day due to the coronavirus crisis, this special event - hosted by well-known historians Bob Collis and Chris Brooks - will take place at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft this Saturday, June 19 at 7.30pm.

A Marina Theatre spokesman said: "Lowestoft 1945 will be going ahead as planned this weekend.

"The capacity of our auditorium has been reduced.

"Audience members will be seated in socially distanced bubbles, wearing face coverings, and each audience member will be asked to provide their details for track and trace purposes.

"All our staff record regular lateral flow tests and are temperature checked before coming in to the building.

"This will be our first event with a live element since last March and after our successful cinema programme we're confident it will be a safe and enjoyable night for all who attend."

The show Lowestoft 1945: The Year the Lights Came Back On will look back at a year which saw the last enemy raids after a five year bombing ordeal.

Back then, with nightly blackouts enforced and air-raid sirens sounding almost as many days as the war lasted, by 1945 Lowestoft had endured more than 100 raids.

Many famous landmark buildings were damaged or destroyed as numerous Lowestoft servicemen did not return home.

Teaming up once more for this special show, Mr Collis and Mr Brooks will present a unique perspective on the final months of the Second World War and how the immediate post-war period affected Lowestoft - with a mix of high quality images, CGI artist impressions, maps and contemporary press items.

Mr Collis said: "This special event will give an insight for both young and old into how Lowestoft looked in 1945 – the year the hated wartime blackout ended and the lights came back on."

Contact the box office on 01502 533200 to book your tickets.