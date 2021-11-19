'Our future is bright' - Boost for theatre with funding to aid rebuild

On stage at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft - Here For Culture. - Credit: Marina Theatre

Management at a Lowestoft theatre have been boosted by funding to help it rebuild after the coronavirus crisis.

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft is set to receive £142,000 from the third round of the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

The venue is among 11 organisations across Suffolk which will receive a share of £1,081,714 in funding with 925 recipients benefitting from the latest round of awards.

With the award allowing the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft to weather this period of financial flux and continue to rebuild back to pre-Covid levels, the culture secretary Nadine Dorries announced today that the venue has been awarded a grant of £142,000 by Arts Council England.

Emma Butler Smith, the theatre's chief executive, said: “This is amazing news for us and we’re delighted that our third round Culture Recovery Fund application has been successful.

"This latest round of money will help us through this still unstable time, enabling us to welcome people in to as wide a range of events as possible as we continue to rebuild back up to pre-Covid levels.

"We’re sure our future is bright and this grant shows the Arts Council values the work we do and its importance to the people of Lowestoft.”

As well as helping to meet operating shortfalls, the theatre can continue to offer a diverse programme of events and inspire audiences to return again in greater numbers, enabling the theatre to forward plan for what will be a bright and exciting future.

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Culture is for everyone and should therefore be accessible to everyone, no matter who they are and where they’re from.

“Through unprecedented government financial support, the Culture Recovery Fund is supporting arts and cultural organisations so they can continue to bring culture to communities the length and breadth of the country, supporting jobs, boosting local economies and inspiring people.”

Darren Henley, chief executive Arts Council England, said: “This continued investment from the government on an unprecedented scale means our theatres, galleries, music venues, museums and arts centres can carry on playing their part in bringing visitors back to our high streets, helping to drive economic growth, boosting community pride and promoting good health."