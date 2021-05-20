Films and screenings set to resume at popular theatre

Published: 3:12 PM May 20, 2021

A popular coastal theatre is preparing to welcome people back into the venue for a programme of films and screenings.

The Marina Theatre will reopen its auditorium for the first time since December as films return to the big screen from Thursday, May 20.

After the venue was closed five months ago amid the lockdown restrictions, it will be the first time that patrons will return for screenings - with popular film, The Dig, being shown at 2pm on May 20.

Filmed and set in Sutton Hoo, The Dig will also be shown on Friday, May 21, Wednesday, May 26 and Thursday, May 27 at 2pm.

The theatre will also show Come Away, Let Him Go, Six Minutes to Midnight, Nomadland and Ammonite over the next month.

You may also want to watch:

Staff at the Marina Theatre have been working hard to ensure that all government guidelines are adhered to with social distancing measures put in place.

Hand sanitising points and face coverings will also used by both customers and patrons at all times apart from when eating or drinking.

A ‘What to Expect’ video was released on the theatre’s social media pages, and it has had an astounding response. What started as a small informational video manifested into a creative piece of work that has been widely praised.

With management at the Marina having had a fantastic response to their new outside café, The Yard, as of this week indoor seating is also available.

The café and box office are open Wednesday to Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

The theatre is planning to open its doors for their first live show since the pandemic began with popular children’s show In the Night Garden Live hitting the stage at the end of June.

To find out more visit www.marinatheatre.co.uk