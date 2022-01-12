Learn a new skill with classes unveiled at the Marina this year

If you’re looking to pick up a new skill or make new friends this year then the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft is the place to be.

With numerous new classes at the theatre to join in with, the Marina’s Youth Theatre could be just for you.

The Marina’s newly appointed community facilitator (drama) Hattie Ashton is overseeing two classes for two different age groups - eight to 12-year-olds and 13 to 15-year-olds.

For over 50’s the Marina’s vibrant Next Stagers group is going from strength to strength and is a great way to learn new skills in performing and writing as well as being a space to socialise with likeminded people and discuss films and shows.

Music lovers will be able to enjoy the Marina’s Adult Choir on Thursday evenings, as well as their new Youth Choir on Monday evenings.

You can also learn to play the Ukulele on Wednesday evenings with two different groups for beginners and improvers.

The theatre’s music classes are led by Graeme Syed, community facilitator (music).

Visit marinatheatre.co.uk or contact community@marinatheatre.co.uk for further details.