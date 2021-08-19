Theatre's summer school to hit stage with circus-themed family show

Published: 8:51 AM August 19, 2021

A popular theatre's summer school is gearing up to perform a new circus-themed family show next weekend.

With Spinning Wheel Theatre the new resident company at The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft, the team has been reimagining the venue’s community department.

And as an official launch, the company has unveiled its touring production, Tangled Tales, with the help of the Marina Theatre Summer School.

Rehearsals and sessions have been held as a group of young people aged 13 to 21 prepare to perform a circus-themed family show on the Marina Theatre stage on August 28 and 29.

Rehearsals as the Marina Summer School in Lowestoft launches a new Community Department. - Credit: Marina Theatre

Marina Theatre chief executive Emma Butler Smith said: “Engaging with the local community and building a family atmosphere are at the heart of what we strive to do at the Marina.

"Amy and Becca, of Spinning Wheel Theatre, have joined us as community producers at a pivotal time in the Marina’s history as we build back after nearly 18 months of lockdowns and restrictions.

"Young people and those in our community will form the bedrock of our mission going forward and we’re really thrilled that the Marina’s Summer School will officially launch our new department.”

Tangled Tales is a topsy-turvy take on the story of Hansel and Gretel as they try to escape from the Wicked Witch.

The Summer School, led by Spinning Wheel, is unique as it focuses on a range of skills within the creative arts such as directing, costume and set design, allowing its members to experience all of the different jobs that go into creating a show, with help from theatre professionals.

Amy Wyllie, artistic director of Spinning Wheel Theatre, said: "We've been doing bits and bobs of work with the Marina Theatre for several years and always felt so incredibly welcomed by the staff, audiences and participants.

"So to be working with the theatre on a more permanent basis and being able to call the Marina our 'home' is so exciting."

Tangled Tales will be performed at the Marina Theatre on August 28 at 6pm and August 29 at 2pm and 6pm, with musical performances in the foyer from 5pm.

Tickets can be booked at marinatheatre.co.uk or via the box office on 01502 533200.