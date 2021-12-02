Marina Theatre Trust marks special anniversary

A coastal theatre is celebrating its 10-year anniversary of becoming a Charitable Trust.

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft marked the occasion in style, with the venue's chief executive highlighting how the theatre has gone from "strength to strength" since the trust was formed.

In 2011 the theatre faced an uncertain future but the formation of the trust has seen it flourish.

A number of highly-experienced people from both the local community and the theatre industry were recruited as a board of trustees and worked in a united attempt to ensure the theatre’s future success.

With the formation of the trust came ambitious plans to extend the theatre’s public areas to include, the now, popular ground floor café.

Chief executive, Emma Butler Smith, said: “The Marina Theatre has had its fair share of trials and tribulations over the years with several threats of closure.

"The formation of the trust has meant that the theatre has gone from strength to strength.

"The support of the board has been so crucial to us over the last 10 years and even more so after the 19 months we have experienced due to the Covid-19 pandemic."

Eddi Sharp, administration officer at the Marina Theatre, remembers the formation well, and said: “It was a memorable and emotional day because it had taken a lot of hard work to get ready for December 1, 2011.

"The Trust has helped enormously and I am thrilled to still be part of the team all these years later.”

As the team prepare for the return of their annual festive pantomime - which opens on December 14 - Cinderella will go to the ball this year as panto magic returns to the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft.

And ahead of the opening, theatre staff took a moment to celebrate the landmark 10-year anniversary with a special Marina themed cake lovingly prepared by senior steward Louise Rogers.