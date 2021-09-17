News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Firefighters set to cycle length of UK raising mental health awareness

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:53 AM September 17, 2021   
Mel Buck Lowestoft Suffolk firefighter LEJOG 2021

Mel Buck preparing for the LEJOG 2021 challenge. - Credit: Gemma Buck

A firefighter from Lowestoft will be cycling the length of the UK for a special cause next week.

Mel Buck, who is a Station Manager (Prevention) but also an on-call firefighter at North Lowestoft station, will be setting out as part of a 20-strong team of men and women from both Suffolk and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services for the challenge of cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

Mel Buck Lowestoft Suffolk firefighters LEJOG 2021

The firefighters - including Mel Buck, third from right - who will be cycling the length of the UK, raising mental health awareness. - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Mr Buck will be setting out on the challenging journey with his colleagues next week in support of The Fire Fighters Charity – while raising awareness of the mental health challenges they and their colleagues face every day.

The team will set off from Land’s End on September 20 ahead of ten very long and arduous days of cycling, with the objective of reaching John O’Groats, Scotland on September 29 – having by then travelled over 1,000 miles!

Mr Buck said: "The aim of the ride is to raise essential funds for The Fire Fighters Charity, which rehabilitates firefighters affected by physical and emotional stress of the job - but more importantly increase awareness of mental health.

Cyclists Mel Buck Suffolk firefighters LEJOG 2021

Some of the cyclists, including Mel Buck (centre), and support team at a team building event at Herringfleet. - Credit: Mick Howes

"We have raised £30,000 through our wonderful sponsors & supporters to date but our aim is £50,000."

The funds would go towards transforming the outdoor space and garden at Jubilee House in Penrith - one of three residential centres run by the charity.

Most Read

  1. 1 Historic Lowestoft pub transformed as new seafood restaurant opens
  2. 2 Popular Lowestoft restaurant revealed as English curry award finalist
  3. 3 Academy in Lowestoft receives Ofsted praise for 'effective action'
  1. 4 East Suffolk's coronavirus case rate increases, but rates still half England's average
  2. 5 Mum of four set to return to the stage in Lowestoft - after a decade away
  3. 6 Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home
  4. 7 Is Lowestoft becoming 'party central' of the east coast?
  5. 8 Your Lowestoft Journal has a new community editor
  6. 9 Confiscation hearing adjourned for North sea jet ski drug smugglers
  7. 10 New £9m school building opened by children's commissioner

The Fire Fighters Charity supports the health and wellbeing of all serving and retired members of the fire service community, as well as their spouses, partners and dependants.

Suffolk Station Manager, Darren Cooper, first came up with the idea for the challenge.

He said: “The money we’d like to raise will make a huge difference in supporting mental health.

“But equally, this is a journey we are making to raise awareness and remove the stigma surrounding mental health.

"Each member of the team will produce a daily video to share stories and emotions which have shaped them as individuals from their personal and/or professional lives."

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/team/longestride and for the latest updates search Facebook: The Longest Ride 2021.

Lowestoft News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People using the footpath and cycle path known as The Trams in Lowestoft.

Concerns raised over 'dangerous' route after cyclist badly hurt in crash

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Cornell, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 54 months’ imprisonment.  

Norwich Crown Court

Man, 45, jailed for Lowestoft burglaries

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police say claims they use a computer to decide if a burglary is worth investigating is inaccurate P

Crime

Men caught on CCTV stealing motorbike in Lowestoft

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Impressions of the shared street scene for the Reydon development. Picture: Brown and Co property an

East Suffolk Council

Coastal village awaits decision on bid for 220 new homes

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon