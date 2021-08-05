New art sculpture installed in memory of Lowestoft fishermen

Gallery

Published: 12:45 PM August 5, 2021

A new stainless-steel art sculpture has been installed on Lowestoft's south pier in memory of the town's fishermen who lost their lives out at sea.

It is part of the ‘Via Beata’ project which aims to establish a trail of artwork and sculptures across the UK from east to west following a line from Lowestoft to St David’s in Pembrokeshire.

It is the most easterly sculpture on the Via Beata trail. - Credit: Mick Howes

This sculpture is the most easterly artwork of the trail, which stretches 440 miles (on foot) across the UK.

The finishing touches being added. - Credit: Mick Howes

Project coordinator Steve Eggleton of Banham, Norfolk said: “It is amazing to see the sculpture finally here.

"It was 10 years ago that we started talking to the council about the project.

"We now have to add the finishing touches which include a bonded gravel surface to the plinth and adding small plaques to the south side of the sculpture."

A message in memory of the Lowestoft fishermen. - Credit: Mick Howes

The sculpture has two different sides with two different messages. - Credit: Mick Howes

Mr Eggleton explained “One side of the sculpture shows the sad fisherman while the other shows their delight at finding fish.”

A message on the sculpture. - Credit: Mick Howes



