Published: 11:59 AM March 5, 2021

Police located the boy in Scotland. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A 17-year-old boy who had been missing for over a month has been found by police.

Michael Fotis went missing from Lowestoft on February 2 and was located yesterday evening (Wednesday, March 4) in Scotland.

Police thanked the media and public for their help with the appeal.