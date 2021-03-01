Plea to help find 17-year-old missing since February 2

Published: 12:47 PM March 1, 2021

Michael Fotis, who was last seen in Lowestoft on February 2. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police have appealed for help to trace a missing 17-year-old last seen almost a month ago.

Michael Fotis, who has links to Norfolk, Suffolk, Leicestershire and Scotland, was last seen on February 2 in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Police have described the teenager as white, of slim build, 5ft 8ins tall with black hair.

He may be wearing a grey and black tracksuit and black and red Nike trainers with a JD sports carrier bag, a spokesperson said.

He is also known to use public transport.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 343 of February 2.