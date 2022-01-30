News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Police 'very concerned' over missing 13-year-old girl

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:13 PM January 30, 2022
Mikayla Stones was last seen at her home in Oulton, Lowestoft, on Friday, January 29 announce Suffolk Police.

Mikayla Stones was last seen at her home in Oulton on Friday, January 29. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Oulton, near Lowestoft.

Police are appealing for help to trace Mikayla Stones, who was last seen at her home at 10pm on Friday, January 28.

The teenager is described as a white female, 5ft tall with a small build and shoulder length black hair.

She is believed to be wearing a black North Face jacket with grey writing on it, black jogging bottoms, a brown shoulder bag and white Nike Air Force trainers.

Officers are very concerned for Mikayla's welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her, or who has any information on where she may be, to contact Suffolk Police on 101.

