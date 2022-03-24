Charity football match set to boost MIND Norfolk and Waveney

Jamie Godbold and Mike Guymer during a previous LEGENDS Charity Match in 2017 at Crown Meadow. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Popular footballers from yester-year and key workers from the essential services will grace the pitch this weekend as funds are raised for a worthy cause.

After a two-year break because of the continuing coronavirus crisis, a popular charity football match will be staged once more as much needed funds are raised for MIND Norfolk and Waveney.

This Sunday, March 27, a MG Legends team - managed by ex-Lowestoft Town player and manager Micky Chapman - will take on the Essential Services at the home of Kirkley and Pakefield FC.

The match at Walmer Road is sponsored by Paul Hubbard Estate Agents, with East Point Sports sponsoring the matchball and Coby Atkins donating The Sledgehammer Trophy in memory of his great grandad.

Former Lowestoft favourites – including Jamie Godbold, Jamie Stokeld, Andy Reynolds and more – will line up alongside the current managers of Gorleston, Dereham and AFC Sudbury on the MG Legends team.

The eagerly-awaited clash against the Essential Services team - which is made up of firefighters, police, shop workers, the NHS, construction workers and teachers - will see them collide with the likes of current K&P player manager Jack Herbert and Caister manager Matty Brown.

The charity football match poster. - Credit: Mike Guymer

Organised once more by Mike Guymer, he said: "There is lots of great guys turning out on the day.

"All the players and officials are stars.

"Some are traveling a long way to be part of this.

"The MG Legends is a squad of great men from all over Norfolk and Suffolk.

"We have been raising funds for charity for a few years now with great success.

"The Essential Services squad is made up of everyone who has been committed to keeping the country running over the past two difficult years.

"They will be playing in MIND shirts and I hope this is the biggest fundraiser so far."

Mr Guymer added his thanks to K&P FC, and chairman Paul Underdown, for donating the pitch free of charge, to the main match sponsor Paul Hubbard - who will be playing in the match - East Point Sports, Coby Atkins and match official Barry Ereira.

If you would like to donate to MIND Norfolk and Waveney, but cannot attend the game, visit its JustGiving page.