Minke whale to be removed from Lowestoft beach
A 15ft minke whale that washed up on a beach is due to be removed over the weekend.
The mammal was found on Thursday morning (January 21) close to the lifeguard station on South Beach at Lowestoft.
HM Coastguard Lowestoft rescue officers responded at 7.26am on Thursday after a member of the public spotted it.
A spokesman said: "While we understand that the whale is a great interest to people, and dog walkers, please keep your dogs on a lead around the whale."
East Suffolk Council were informed, and arrangements are continuing to remove the whale from the beach.
A spokesman for East Suffolk Council said: “Our partners East Suffolk Norse have arranged for the whale to be removed by a specialist company.
"Unfortunately the specialist company is now unable to collect the whale today (Friday).
"They are hoping to collect it tomorrow morning instead."
