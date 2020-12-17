News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
17-year-old boy who was missing for two weeks has been found

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 11:37 AM December 17, 2020    Updated: 11:39 AM December 17, 2020
Suffolk police. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Suffolk police. Picture: Nick Butcher. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A 17-year-old boy who went missing for two weeks has been found by police.

Michael Miller went missing from his home address in Lowestoft, Suffolk on Wednesday, December 2.

Police have now confirmed that the teen was found yesterday in Warwickshire.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "A missing 17-year-old from Lowestoft has been found.

"Michael Miller went missing from his home address on the 2 December and was located yesterday in Warwickshire.

"Police would like to thank the media and public for their assistance with this matter."

Suffolk Constabulary

