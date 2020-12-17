17-year-old boy who was missing for two weeks has been found
Published: 11:37 AM December 17, 2020 Updated: 11:39 AM December 17, 2020
- Credit: Nick Butcher
A 17-year-old boy who went missing for two weeks has been found by police.
Michael Miller went missing from his home address in Lowestoft, Suffolk on Wednesday, December 2.
Police have now confirmed that the teen was found yesterday in Warwickshire.
A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "A missing 17-year-old from Lowestoft has been found.
"Michael Miller went missing from his home address on the 2 December and was located yesterday in Warwickshire.
"Police would like to thank the media and public for their assistance with this matter."
Most Read
- 1 Baby alpaca spotted sitting in front seat of car
- 2 'Brilliant example' in Lowestoft claims national railway award
- 3 Popular sweet shop becomes 'magical experience' after moving next door
- 4 Cyclist suffers serious leg injury in crash with car
- 5 'How do they sleep at night?' Mum duped buying son online present
- 6 Suspect cleared of attempted robbery charge
- 7 Garden transformed into winter wonderland for seven charities
- 8 All the Christmas bin collections for Suffolk you need to know
- 9 What are the latest coronavirus case numbers in Suffolk neighbourhoods?
- 10 Beauty spot hit by 'significant' erosion as walkers stray off footpaths