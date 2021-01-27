Police concerned for welfare of missing 14-year-old girl

Published: 8:26 AM January 27, 2021 Updated: 9:22 AM January 27, 2021

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 14-year-old missing girl from Lowestoft.

Amber Hanson was last seen in Oulton Road, Lowestoft in the early hours on Monday. She has not returned home.

Amber is described as white, 5ft and of slim build. She has very long dark brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing light blue jeans, a fluffy pink coat and beige trainers.

Officers are concerned for Amber’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 309 / 26th Jan 2021