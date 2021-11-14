Dog saved from pond by kind stranger

A missing dog was saved from a pond by a member of the public.

Fire crews were called to Carlton Marshes in Ivy Lane, Lowestoft, just after 6.30pm on Sunday evening after a dog had got into trouble in a pond.

The dog had been reportedly missing all day but was rescued by an onlooker by the time the fire service attended the scene.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "We were called to reports of an animal rescue at Carlton Marshes at about 6.32pm.

"A dog, which had been missing all day, had been rescued by a member of the public by the time we arrived."