Lowestoft Journal > News

Dog saved from pond by kind stranger

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:00 PM November 14, 2021
Carlton Marshes Nature Reserve.

Carlton Marshes Nature Reserve. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A missing dog was saved from a pond by a member of the public.

Fire crews were called to Carlton Marshes in Ivy Lane, Lowestoft, just after 6.30pm on Sunday evening after a dog had got into trouble in a pond.

The dog had been reportedly missing all day but was rescued by an onlooker by the time the fire service attended the scene.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "We were called to reports of an animal rescue at Carlton Marshes at about 6.32pm.

"A dog, which had been missing all day, had been rescued by a member of the public by the time we arrived."

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

