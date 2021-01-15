Missing man found safe and well

Published: 9:10 AM January 15, 2021

Ian Tattersall has been found safe and well. - Credit: Suffolk Police

A missing 44-year-old man has been found safe and well by police.

Ian Tattersall, who was reported missing from the Lowestoft area in the early hours of January 14, has now been located.

Initial enquires by officers found that Mr Tattersall was at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital on Wednesday night and left Thursday morning. It is possible that he may have then headed to Bury St Edmunds.

The police thanked the media and public for their help in finding him.