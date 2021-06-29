Missing Lowestoft man, 23, found 'safe and well'
Published: 9:50 AM June 29, 2021
A man who was missing for more than and a week has been found safe and well.
Mark Jackson had last been seen on Saturday, June 19 in Lowestoft, and he was reported missing to police the following day.
With concerns for the welfare of the 23-year-old raised, Suffolk Police issued an appeal for help to trace Mr Jackson.
Police said that officers believed he may have travelled by train or bus to Canary Wharf in London.
A police spokesman said: "Mark Jackson, from Lowestoft, has been found.
"He was located on Monday, June 28 safe and well.
"Police would like to thank members of the public and media, for their assistance with this appeal."
