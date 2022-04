Lee Cutler from Lowestoft has been reported missing. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police are appealing for help to find a man who is missing from Lowestoft.

Lee Cutler, 36, was last seen at 10am on Monday, April 25, and was reported missing at 2.45pm.

He is white, has dark hair and a beard and is 6ft 4ins tall.

Police are concerned for Lee’s welfare and anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact them immediately by calling 101.