Missing pregnant woman found 'safe and well'

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:06 AM December 1, 2020   
Chelsea Lance. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Chelsea Lance. PHOTO: Suffolk Police - Credit: Archant

A pregnant woman, who had been reported missing, has been found.

Suffolk Police confirmed that 22-year-old Chelsea Lance has been found "safe and well".

Officers had issued an appeal for assistance in locating Ms Lance, after she was reported missing last Thursday evening (November 26).

She had missed a medical appointment and police were "concerned for her welfare".

Police said that Ms Lance had been found safe and well in Lowestoft on Friday afternoon (November 27).

A police spokesman said: "Police would like to thank members of the public and media for their assistance with this appeal."


