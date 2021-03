Published: 2:38 PM March 22, 2021

Gemma Harbottle has been found by police (file photo). - Credit: Su Anderson

A 31-year-old woman reported missing from Lowestoft has been found after going missing for three days.

Gemma Harbottle was last seen at her home address at around 11am on Friday, March 19 but she was found in the town shortly after 1.20am on Monday, March 22.