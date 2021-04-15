News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Model-making exhibition cancelled - until October 2022

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:06 PM April 15, 2021   
The sixth annual Lowestoft model engineering and model making exhibition in 2019.

A scene from the sixth annual Lowestoft model engineering and model making exhibition held at Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft in 2019. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A popular event that showcases the talents of local artisans and clubs has been cancelled amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

The popular Lowestoft model engineering and model making exhibition was scheduled to take place at the Ormiston Denes Academy in October this year.

With the exhibition organised by the Halesworth and District Model Engineering Society, a spokesman said: "The committee has decided that with the continued uncertainty of the situation regarding indoor events during the Covid pandemic, the overwhelming consideration is for the health and safety of all involved, therefore, we have taken the decision to cancel this year’s event.

"Hopefully, we will be able to put on the exhibition again next year on October 22/23, 2022.

"By next year we all should have a better understanding of the practical steps required to keep people safe and can plan the exhibition accordingly."

You may also want to watch:

Coronavirus
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close Clifford Drive in Lowestoft as roadworks are carried out.

Road to be closed and traffic diverted for a week

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The site develops for the new McDonald's drive-thru restaurant at Horn Hill in Lowestoft.

Updated

Work on new McDonald’s restaurant nears completion

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The scene of the early morning crash on a village road in Somerleyton.

Updated

Suspected drink driver charged after police dog tracks down man hiding...

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Cheers! Shaun Waters, landlord, with staff at The Norman Warrior in Lowestoft on April 12.

Lockdown Easing

'Welcome back!' - Glasses raised as popular pub reopens

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus