Model-making exhibition cancelled - until October 2022

Published: 4:06 PM April 15, 2021

A scene from the sixth annual Lowestoft model engineering and model making exhibition held at Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft in 2019. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A popular event that showcases the talents of local artisans and clubs has been cancelled amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

The popular Lowestoft model engineering and model making exhibition was scheduled to take place at the Ormiston Denes Academy in October this year.

With the exhibition organised by the Halesworth and District Model Engineering Society, a spokesman said: "The committee has decided that with the continued uncertainty of the situation regarding indoor events during the Covid pandemic, the overwhelming consideration is for the health and safety of all involved, therefore, we have taken the decision to cancel this year’s event.

"Hopefully, we will be able to put on the exhibition again next year on October 22/23, 2022.

"By next year we all should have a better understanding of the practical steps required to keep people safe and can plan the exhibition accordingly."