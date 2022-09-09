Police concerned for welfare of vulnerable missing 15-year-old girl

Molly Haylock has been reported missing from Lowestoft, Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenage girl who has been reported missing from Lowestoft.

Molly Haylock was last seen shortly before 8pm on Thursday and was reported missing at 9.15pm, Suffolk police said.

She is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, of a petite build and with blonde hair in a bun.

Molly was last seen wearing a black and white Ellesse coat and light blue jeans.

She is described as a vulnerable girl who may have travelled to London with an older man.

Police have said they are concerned for her welfare and are appealing for help in tracing her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101.