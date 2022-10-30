Foodbank donations drop as supermarket staff forced to buy reduced items

Guest's enjoying their free brunch which is funded by Lowestoft Council - Credit: Rev Damon Rogers

Desperate supermarket staff are buying bargain food items amid the cost of living crisis meaning a Suffolk foodbank has seen a drop in supply.

Lowestoft's Community Fridge has welcomed the vast amount of support it has had from Morrisons in its three years.

However recently it has noticed a change in supply with charity bosses believing that supermarket staff themselves are needing to make the most of cheaper priced items.

Reverend Damon Rogers has been running the foodbank in St Andrew's Church every Thursday since 2019.

Rev Rogers said: "There's a concerning trend of both people visiting us rising, while our Morrisons supply lines are now struggling to get products to us before the end of their shelf life.

"Morrisons have been brilliant but it is concerning.

"Store colleagues are taking priority and are buying unsold food and products soon to be reaching their sell by date."

A Morrisons spokeswoman said: "We work closely with a number of charities and community groups in the Lowestoft area including the Community Fridge Project.

"Both Pick Up Packs and our unsold food donations differ from week to week and are being shared as best as possible amongst a number of groups."

Rev Rogers added: "Everyone is struggling and I am hugely thankful to Morrisons.

"We can't escape this new terrifying reality we are living in. As a charity organisation things are hard enough - people simply need more help."

Despite the difficulties Rev Rogers is "proud" to help the community and vows to continue doing so.

He added: "We are in the 10pc of the most deprived wards in England. People are dependant on our service to the community."

Guest's socialise while enjoying their free brunch - Credit: Rev Damon Rogers

Every Thursday as well as the Community Fridge, the church provides a subsidised brunch café between 11:30am and 1:30pm.

Between 10am and 6pm the church is also open for people to use as a warm hub amid rocketing heating prices.

Rev Rogers said: "We have a simple menu on offer, mainly bacon rolls, cereals and toasties.

"We provide second and even third helpings and want people to fill their stomachs because this is an act of grace."