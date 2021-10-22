First look at Lowestoft's newest late night venue - part of £150k investment

Exclusive

Published: 6:30 AM October 22, 2021

Andrew Rogers, operations director at Moss and Co, with Adam Vass, operations manager at Moss and Co, at Mossy's in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A new late night venue is set to open its doors in a coastal town this weekend.

Neon lights, an 80s urban feel and a touch of Manhattan will hit the east coast as Mossy's is unveiled in Lowestoft.

And for the owners Moss and Co, it marks a particularly memorable journey - as they bring "something completely new" to the town.

David Moss, managing director of Moss and Co Hospitality. - Credit: Mick Howes

For 35 years ago this month, David Moss - managing director of Moss and Co Hospitality - started the business with "a small bar" that was called Mossy's in Colchester.

Now, with the finishing touches being applied to Lowestoft's newest late night venue this week, management said that "Mossy's is back in a new location."

Adam Vass, operations manager at Moss and Co, with Andrew Rogers, operations director at Moss and Co, at Mossy's in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

With the owners only teasing an 'eye' image on social media thus far, this newspaper was given an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the new venue ahead of its opening this Saturday night.

It comes as The Harbour Inn reopened recently after a significant revamp and a new link-up with a popular Norwich burger brand.

The upstairs of The Harbour Inn in Lowestoft will feature the new Mossy's late night venue. - Credit: Mick Howes

The Harbour, which was bought by Moss and Co in spring, underwent a refurbishment programme that includes the former Faith nightclub in recent weeks.

Andrew Rogers, operations director at Moss and Co, said: "All we have given away so far is the 'eye' logo.

"We have had a professional graffiti artist using that as our logo, with lots of work going on.

Adam Vass, operations manager at Moss and Co, with Andrew Rogers, operations director at Moss and Co, at Mossy's in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"It has changed completely.

"Throughout the whole building there has been a £150,000 investment into this area.

"We started downstairs at The Harbour Inn in May, and opened at the end of July.

"We did not start on the club formerly known as Faith until August - and now we are nearing completion on Mossy’s."

Doors will open at the new late night venue in Lowestoft on Saturday, October 23 from 10pm.

With the Moss and Co group running The Angel Inn at Wangford, The Bell Inn in Carlton Colville, The Commodore in Oulton Broad, The Jolly Sailors in Pakefield, The Village Maid in Lound and The Harbour Inn, Mossy's will hold between 250 to 300 people.

Andrew Rogers, operations director at Moss and Co, with Adam Vass, operations manager at Moss and Co, at Mossy's in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Adam Vass, operations manager, said: "We want people to come in and go wow!"

With the owners seeing a revival in Lowestoft, hopes are high that the town can become "party central" once more - with plans for live bands, Christmas parties and the opportunity to hire out the venue in the future.

Mr Rogers said: "We want to get it back to what it was - the premium late night venue in Lowestoft.

"We want to keep it comfortable so that people can enjoy themselves.

"We are going to employ 25 people here."

Inside Mossy's in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The new venue includes neon lights, a resident DJ, steam coming out of a drain, a pagoda, tv screens, benches, corrugated iron and rock features, along with a telephone box and signpost.

The DJ's booth has now moved off part of the dancefloor as two bars serve "cocktails, craft beers and all the gins you can imagine".

Mr Rogers added: "The toilets have been completely gutted and re-fitted, we have moved the cloakroom upstairs and upgraded the ventilation system.

"No walls have been left blank, and you get the idea of an urban feel that is like being in Manhattan - with a bit of an 80s feel.

"Previously every window was covered up, but we have now opened them all up."

Visit Mossy's on Facebook to find out more, with the new venue to open every Friday and Saturday between 9pm and 2.30am "moving forwards" in coming weeks.