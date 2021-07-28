Locked mountain bikes stolen from cycle rack outside supermarket

Published: 8:27 PM July 28, 2021

Two mountain bikes left in a cycle rack outside a supermarket were stolen.

Thieves cut the locks of two Carrera mountain bikes that had been locked to a cycle rack outside a supermarket on Millennium Way in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking information and appealing for witnesses in connection with the theft, which happened on Thursday, July 15 between 3.03pm and 3.08pm.

A police spokesman said: "The Carrera mountain bikes had been locked to a cycle rack when an unknown male has cut the locks and stolen the bikes.

"The offender is described as male, wearing a black cap, sunglasses with straight white arms, a blue hoodie with white horizontal lines across each arm, blue jeans and dark trainers with white soles.

"He was carrying a red carrier bag with a white logo on it.

"Do you know who this could be?"

Information should be given to the crime co-ordination centre, quoting crime reference 37/38590/21 and 37/38541/21, on 101.