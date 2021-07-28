Locked mountain bikes stolen from cycle rack outside supermarket
- Credit: Google Images
Two mountain bikes left in a cycle rack outside a supermarket were stolen.
Thieves cut the locks of two Carrera mountain bikes that had been locked to a cycle rack outside a supermarket on Millennium Way in Lowestoft.
Police are seeking information and appealing for witnesses in connection with the theft, which happened on Thursday, July 15 between 3.03pm and 3.08pm.
A police spokesman said: "The Carrera mountain bikes had been locked to a cycle rack when an unknown male has cut the locks and stolen the bikes.
"The offender is described as male, wearing a black cap, sunglasses with straight white arms, a blue hoodie with white horizontal lines across each arm, blue jeans and dark trainers with white soles.
You may also want to watch:
"He was carrying a red carrier bag with a white logo on it.
"Do you know who this could be?"
Most Read
- 1 Woman in 60s taken to hospital following collision
- 2 Drivers face diversions as bridge set for overnight closures
- 3 Lowestoft primary school's long-serving midday supervisor hailed after retirement
- 4 Films to be screened across district as silent outdoor cinema launches
- 5 Man in 40s airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency
- 6 Man to be sentenced for drugs charges told jail is 'almost inevitable'
- 7 Boat trip firm hopes to move launches to Heritage Quay
- 8 Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Gorleston is released on bail
- 9 'Amazing' - Joy as port welcomes maiden call of luxury cruise ship
- 10 Lowestoft boxer Charley Davison’s Olympic medal chase - how it could unfold
Information should be given to the crime co-ordination centre, quoting crime reference 37/38590/21 and 37/38541/21, on 101.