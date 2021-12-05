Inspiring movers raise almost £1,900 for Movember appeal
Staff and residents of the care home group Kingsley Healthcare raised almost £1,900 for the men’s health charity appeal Movember.
Throughout the month of November, Kingsley staff at the head office in Lowestoft and at care homes around the country were sponsored to “grow a mo” (grow a moustache) or “move for Movember”.
The biggest movers were head of public relations Stephen Pullinger who ran nearly 260km and Kingsley co-founder Sumi Thayan who clocked up 145km.
The most inspiring movers were the elderly residents of Allonsfield House care home in Campsea Ashe, near Woodbridge, who completed laps around their garden.
The idea for the group-wide charity initiative came from Kingsley’s IT and marketing director, Wasantha Darshana, who said: “Men’s health does not receive the focus it deserves.
“We set a fundraising target of £1,000 and I am thrilled that we reached nearly double that.
"We were helped enormously by the generous support of our suppliers, including InTouch Systems, Radar Healthcare, MediaHawk, Shackletons, Beeline Refrigeration, Gailarde, Person Centred Software, Beaucare and Furncare.
“A big part of the success for me is that it has been a fun way of bringing staff together to pursue a common and highly meritorious goal.”