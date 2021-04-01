Music and egg hunt provides 'Easter treat' for worthy causes

Published: 10:54 AM April 1, 2021

Darren Steger-Lewis, trustee of the Care and Real Lovin' charitable foundation (CARL), at last year's CARLFest. Picture: Inallhonesty Media - Credit: Inallhonesty Media

An online music bonanza and egg hunt with a difference will provide an Easter extravaganza this weekend.

The Care And Real Lovin' charity will return with its annual Easter fundraising events in Gorleston, Lowestoft and online over the coming days.

An Easter egg hunt, in association with Greater Than Art! will take centre stage between Good Friday, on April 2, and Monday, April 5.

Organisers have placed 10 custom-made, egg-shaped pieces of art by local artist Greater Than in public places around Gorleston and Lowestoft.

Find four of the artworks by Monday and send pictures of them to Carl in the Community's Facebook page, and the organisers will send you an Easter treat.

A special online music event will also take place on Facebook Live and YouTube this Sunday, April 4 from 2pm to 11pm, featuring live music from 13 different acts.

Darren Steger-Lewis, trustee of the Care and Real Lovin' charitable foundation, which was set up by popular Lowestoft barman Dean 'Carl' Lawson in 2012 shortly before his death, said: "Due to Covid-19 restrictions this year's event will, in part, be held on Facebook via a live stream starting at 2pm on Sunday, April 4.

"We have 13 acts to provide musical entertainment over the course of the afternoon and into the evening, with your chance to enter a fundraising raffle throughout the event - with prizes drawn live in between the acts!

"This year we will hosting the event in memory of Stephanie Dunn, a member of the Care And Real Lovin' family who passed away suddenly earlier in the year as a result of an epileptic seizure.

"In her name we shall be donating 75pc of all funds raised to Epilepsy Action, to help them to carry on researching and supporting those affected by epilepsy."

The remaining 25pc will go to Care And Real Lovin' charity to "support our work in helping people financially due to ill health".

Dean Lawson, founder of the 'Carlfest' music festival. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

The event continues the legacy of Mr Lawson, who died from a rare form of cancer, and acts as a prelude to the main CARLFest music festival that is held annually over the August bank holiday weekend at The Mariners Rest in Lowestoft.

To donate go to www.gofundme.com/f/carl21 with regular updates via facebook.com/careandreallovin



