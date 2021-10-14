News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Mystery sculpture of man appears on Suffolk beach

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:37 PM October 14, 2021   
The sculpture has appeared on the beach at Kessingland, near Lowestoft

The sculpture has appeared on the beach at Kessingland, near Lowestoft - Credit: Kala Oldman

A mystery metal sculpture of a man has appeared on a beach near Lowestoft.

The design, which has been placed on top of a tree stump, has appeared on the beach at Kessingland.

It depicts a man, made out of dozens of metal rings, looking out into the sea.

The design has appeared on Kessingland beach

The creator of the sculpture is not known - Credit: Kala Oldman

However, the creator of the art is not known at this time.

Kala Oldman took pictures of the creation on her walk and shared them on Facebook.

You may also want to watch:

She said it was a "lovely surprise" to stumble across the sculpture.

BBC Look East reporter Mike Liggins confirmed on Twitter the mystery of the sculpture's appearance will be covered on the show at 6.30pm this evening.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dad's anger as Lowestoft play area closed off months after daughter's fall
  2. 2 New venture for 'beautiful' seafront B&B
  3. 3 Searches continue after police cordon off woodland near Lowestoft beach
  1. 4 Dockside Dandies recalled as flamboyant fisherman are celebrated
  2. 5 School makes it through of final funding round to transform playground
  3. 6 'Extremely proud': Coastal college celebrates engineering students
  4. 7 Works to restore shopfronts dating back to 1860s on High Street
  5. 8 Car battery stolen after 'bonnet forced open' during overnight theft
  6. 9 Busy road near Lowestoft set to close for 'urgent' drainage works
  7. 10 Norfolk man reunited with medical teams who saved his life
Suffolk Live
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lowestoft North Beach on Sunday. The beach level is even lower.

Police cordon off woodland near beach

Anthony Carroll

person
The man in an incident at Berry M&H near Beccles

Suffolk Live

Man dies in industrial incident at plastics factory

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Bushells Bakery, which has been in Lowestoft for close to 140 years, have now expanded into Kessingland. 

'We took a gamble': Historic bakery opens its sixth shop

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Nobody makes it their life ambition to become a rough sleeper, says Dr Jan Sheldon

Homeless support worker now forced to sofa-surf

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon