Mystery sculpture of man appears on Suffolk beach

Published: 4:37 PM October 14, 2021

The sculpture has appeared on the beach at Kessingland, near Lowestoft - Credit: Kala Oldman

A mystery metal sculpture of a man has appeared on a beach near Lowestoft.

The design, which has been placed on top of a tree stump, has appeared on the beach at Kessingland.

It depicts a man, made out of dozens of metal rings, looking out into the sea.

The creator of the sculpture is not known - Credit: Kala Oldman

However, the creator of the art is not known at this time.

Kala Oldman took pictures of the creation on her walk and shared them on Facebook.

She said it was a "lovely surprise" to stumble across the sculpture.

BBC Look East reporter Mike Liggins confirmed on Twitter the mystery of the sculpture's appearance will be covered on the show at 6.30pm this evening.