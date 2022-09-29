Town demonstration to be held as part of nationwide protest

The protest will take place outside the Britten Centre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A national day of action will see protestors take to the streets this weekend.

With the message that 'It's time to fightback', campaign groups including Enough is Enough and Just Stop Oil have called for the nationwide protest action this Saturday.

They will join workers from Royal Mail, the rail network and the docks who will be on strike too.

And urging people to 'Join The Fightback', Waveney Trades Union Council has called a demonstration on Saturday, October 1 at noon at the Britten Centre in Lowestoft.

A spokesman for Waveney Trades Union Council said: "Prices are rising, energy costs are going up - and so are profits at the top for the rich.

"It's time to fightback."

Of Saturday's demonstration in Lowestoft, the spokesman added: "Bring banners, flags and placards.

"Tell your workmates, friends and neighbours that we've had enough and it's time to protest."