Take That among tribute acts as festival return announced

Published: 6:51 AM July 1, 2021

Crowds enjoying the inaugural Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad in 2019. - Credit: Archant

A family-friendly festival is set to make a welcome return to a popular park this summer.

After a leading tribute band festival scheduled for last weekend had to be cancelled following a delay to the easing of restrictions, music fans and partygoers will be able to party once more in August.

Enjoying the music at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad in 2019. - Credit: Archant

The Nearly Festival - Oulton Broad 2021 will return to the stage in Nicholas Everitt Park over the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, August 14/15.

The region's number one tribute band festival will return after an amazing debut in 2019 - as hundreds of people were among sell-out crowds turning out for the inaugural Oulton Broad Nearly Festival in Lowestoft.

After the festival was cancelled last year amid the coronavirus crisis, organisers have confirmed that the spectacle will feature some of the UK's best tribute acts around this summer.

The likes of Britney Spears, Oasis, Ed Sheeran, Queen and Take That will perform live on stage for the Nearly Festival Oulton Broad 2021.

The family tribute weekend of entertainment will also include "epic DJ sets", a dedicated Kids Zone, a street food village, a Pub in the Park, stalls and much more.

The ticketed event is due to run from noon to 9.30pm on August 14 and noon to 8.30pm on August 15.

A spokesman for the event organisers said: "The Nearly Festival is an affordable alternative to the bigger touring festivals and features 14 of the UK's best touring tribute acts live on stage.

"We have been working tirelessly to make sure this show goes on.

"We will still continue with some social distancing measures that we have come to expect - so we will still factor in safe queue systems, hand sanitiser stations, sell less tickets than normal and make more space for your seating.

"We have also secured new line ups as it was impossible to replicate the same due to bands being booked at other events.

"Its an overwhelming feeling to think we'll be back after such an unprecedented time.... and once again we thank you for your support, your patience and your understanding."

Visit The Nearly Festival - Oulton Broad 2021 Facebook page for further details.