News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Queen and Ed Sheeran tribute acts to perform as popular festival returns

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:03 AM April 30, 2021   
Crowds at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crowds at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad in 2019. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Music fans and partygoers will be able to party in a popular park once more as a family-friendly festival makes a return.

A leading tribute band festival will return to the stage in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft in June.

Hundreds of people had descended on Nicholas Everitt Park in the summer of 2019 as sell-out crowds turned out for the inaugural Oulton Broad Nearly Festival.

Banners up in Nicholas Everitt Park to promote the Nearly Festival Oulton Broad 2021 family tribute weekend.

Banners up in Nicholas Everitt Park to promote the Nearly Festival Oulton Broad 2021 family tribute weekend. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

And after the festival was cancelled last year amid the coronavirus crisis, organisers have confirmed that the spectacle will be back once more as it returns to the stage in Oulton Broad on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27.

Featuring some of the UK's best tribute acts around, the likes of Bruno Mars, Oasis, Ed Sheeran, Queen and The Beatles will perform live on stage for the Nearly Festival Oulton Broad 2021.

Signage to promote and 'explore Oulton Broad.'

Signage to promote and 'explore Oulton Broad.' Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

You may also want to watch:

The family tribute weekend of entertainment will also include a dedicated Kids Zone, a street food market and a Pub in the Park.

The ticketed event is due to run from noon to 9pm on June 26 and noon to 8pm on June 27.

Visit www.nearlyfestival.com/oultonbroad/ for further details.




Most Read

  1. 1 How 'tireless' police duo stopped child rapists
  2. 2 'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children
  3. 3 Town McDonald's closure a chance to 'reinvigorate' area
  1. 4 Two arrested after driver rammed police cars and level crossing
  2. 5 Jam-packed year ahead as theatre bounces back
  3. 6 New vaccination centre could jab 1,700 people in three days
  4. 7 Expert blames security guards over Pontins death
  5. 8 'Fantastic response' - Success for venue's new outdoor café
  6. 9 Men released 'under investigation' following level crossing crash
  7. 10 Meet the real-life Line of Duty team in Norfolk and Suffolk
Music
Oulton Broad News
Lowestoft News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are seeking witnesses in connection with a shed burglary in Beresford Road, Lowestoft.

Updated

Rare Lambretta scooter worth £5,000 stolen during shed burglary

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Signs removed from the former McDonald's restaurant in London Road North, Lowestoft.

'Disappointment' for town centre with McDonald's branch closure

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Windows were being boarded up at the former McDonald's restaurant in Lowestoft town centre on April 23.

Retail | Special Report

Closure of McDonald's 'huge blow' for high street

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
crash victoria road

Driver 'rammed' two police cars before level crossing crash

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus