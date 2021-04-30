Queen and Ed Sheeran tribute acts to perform as popular festival returns
Music fans and partygoers will be able to party in a popular park once more as a family-friendly festival makes a return.
A leading tribute band festival will return to the stage in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft in June.
Hundreds of people had descended on Nicholas Everitt Park in the summer of 2019 as sell-out crowds turned out for the inaugural Oulton Broad Nearly Festival.
And after the festival was cancelled last year amid the coronavirus crisis, organisers have confirmed that the spectacle will be back once more as it returns to the stage in Oulton Broad on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27.
Featuring some of the UK's best tribute acts around, the likes of Bruno Mars, Oasis, Ed Sheeran, Queen and The Beatles will perform live on stage for the Nearly Festival Oulton Broad 2021.
The family tribute weekend of entertainment will also include a dedicated Kids Zone, a street food market and a Pub in the Park.
The ticketed event is due to run from noon to 9pm on June 26 and noon to 8pm on June 27.
Visit www.nearlyfestival.com/oultonbroad/ for further details.
