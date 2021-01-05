'Abandoned' - Neighbours ignore council plea and clean up pond
A group of neighbours rallied together to clear a contaminated pond - despite a council plea not to do so.
Residents say wildlife at the pond on Jenkins Green, in Lowestoft, has dwindled over the years as a result of 10 years of neglect.
In February 2020, they staged a protest about the state of the pond, which they say contained contaminated water and overgrown reeds.
As a result, a spokesperson for East Suffolk Council said work would be carried out under the guidance of an ecologist from East Suffolk Norse to reduce gorse bushes and brambles, strim back areas of open grass and reshape two mature oaks and 'deadwood' all trees where necessary.
But residents claim they have received no help and have been forced to clear the pond themselves.
This is disputed by a spokeswoman from East Suffolk Council who says work was carried out last October under the guidance of an ecologist.
John Sarbutt, a resident said: "We feel abandoned. We pay all this money and East Suffolk Council have not helped us whatsoever.
"In a way it is a disgrace. Don't get me wrong, the parish council have been very helpful but we feel let down by East Suffolk." He said.
Residents claim the pond was once home to kingfishers, Egyptian geese, herons and terrapins and now only a few ducks remain.
Mr Sarbutt says himself and residents have cleared reeds and contaminated water but still have clearing and dredging to do this Saturday so that the water can flow properly.
Residents have had many issues in the past. Mr Sarbutt added: "Children try and feed ducks bread but rats would just run out of the bushes and eat it.
"We are happy to sort this ourselves now. We just need funding from East Suffolk."
A spokesperson for East Suffolk Council warned the residents against clearing anymore waste saying: “Work was carried out in October last year under the guidance of an ecologist, including the clearing of branches and other overgrowth.
"We retained cover for the wildlife in the pond and undergrowth for nesting birds and we ask that residents do not take it upon themselves to clear the pond as this could damage the habitat for the local wildlife."