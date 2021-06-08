Work to start on new access road as part of Gull Wing third crossing

Published: 7:40 AM June 8, 2021

Demolition works at the old Jeld Wen sheds off Waveney Drive in Lowestoft have been completed. - Credit: Mick Howes

Buildings and sheds have been demolished as work continues to gather pace ahead of the construction of a new £126.75m bridge.

With a project progressing on both northern and southern sides of Lake Lothing in Lowestoft, contractors are continuing works as part of the new Gull Wing third crossing.

The much-needed third crossing, which is being delivered by Suffolk County Council and built by Farrans Construction, aims to reduce traffic congestion in the town, regenerate the area and attract new investment to the local economy.

With the start of construction work on the bridge, which will cross Lake Lothing and link Waveney Drive to Denmark Road and Peto Way, being formally marked on March 22, works last month saw the old Jeld Wen sheds off Waveney Drive demolished.

Demolition works at the old Jeld Wen sheds off Waveney Drive in Lowestoft have been completed. - Credit: Mick Howes

Demolition works at the old Jeld Wen sheds off Waveney Drive in Lowestoft have been completed. - Credit: Mick Howes

Over the past month, "buildings at the northern end of Durban Road" have been demolished, according to a project spokesman.

Before the start of demolition in Durban Road, south Lowestoft as part of the "upcoming works" for the £126.75m Gull Wing third crossing. - Credit: Mick Howes

You may also want to watch:

With Durban Road "closed to traffic at its northern end," works on Kimberley Road and Notley Road have also been completed.

After demolition had been completed in Durban Road, south Lowestoft as part of the £126.75m Gull Wing third crossing. - Credit: Mick Howes

Contractors have carried out "unexploded ordnance investigations" in Lake Lothing "in advance of marine piling" with the works completed and nothing found.

The spokesman said: "We've completed the unexploded ordnance survey in the water.

"It's needed before we can start building in the lake.

"Nothing of concern found."

The spokesman added that utility diversions are continuing "on the south side" with a temporary car park installed to "allow for site works to take place."

Now, as part of the project’s “upcoming works” for this month, land and marine piling works are due to begin in Lake Lothing.

The spokesman added: "Site compound offices on the south side are due to open with work to start on a new access road - Colin Law Way."

Further utilities diversion work are set to continue for the "southern roundabout."

Construction is continuing with possible delays from roadworks as part of the new £126.75m Gull Wing bridge in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

As part of the Waveney Drive traffic management, the spokesman added: "There will continue to be some traffic

management in place near the Riverside Road junction, this may cause delays."

The construction works on the Gull Wing will eventually see the installation of two new roundabouts, ground improvements, eight bridge spans as well as the construction and fit-out of a control tower alongside other works that are due to be completed in mid to late 2023.